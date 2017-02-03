News & Gossip
Omarosa Injured & Rushed To Hospital

This is a developing story….

19 hours ago

Staff
44th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


Reality star turned political Omarosa has been rushed to the hospital, according to TMZ.

Omarosa, who was named the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the office of the Public Liason for the Trump administration was reportedly taken to the hospital by stretcher.

The 42-year-old was reportedly injured while at The White House and was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

TMZ sources say she may have broken a bone.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: TMZ 

