Chance The Rapper Debuts New #ThankYouObama Clothing Line!
48 mins ago
Now this is dope! Will you cop some #thankyouObama wear or nah?…
The “Thank You Obama” collection is better than any tour merch https://t.co/oMyTwg1YGN pic.twitter.com/8PIVwVFM5K
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 3, 2017
🇺🇸 @chancetherapper models merch made to commemorate the Obama family: https://t.co/95JI2hXDkD @JoeFreshgoods #ThankUObama pic.twitter.com/BtA0pgO1Am
— MTV (@MTV) February 3, 2017
Thank you @chancetherapper for this new #ThankUObama clothing line https://t.co/fArQW1yUxo pic.twitter.com/ejdmhXCg1U
— NYLON (@NylonMag) February 3, 2017
@chancetherapper announced that he's performing @ the Grammys AND he is a model for #ThankUObama… Talk about a great day?! 😍 #bless
— Brittni Albright (@brittnisa) February 2, 2017
#ThankUObama on Huffpost https://t.co/dhx17QsnGn
— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017
The site crashed but we back up #ThankUObama https://t.co/VwPC4cYgDi pic.twitter.com/GlDDQwQyQf
— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017
I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam
— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017