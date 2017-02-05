Hell Has Frozen Over: Trump To Sign Executive Order To Support HBCUs

Just in time for Black History Month,who has said multiple times that African-Americans live in hell, is said to be on the brink of signing an executive order in support of historically Black colleges (HBCUs)

According to BuzzFeed, the details around this order are unknown, but we do know that during the president’s recent BHM listening session, Paris Dennard, a Republican political commentator who works on strategic communications for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, brought up the future of HBCUs, sparking an in-depth conversation.

During this meeting, Dennard stressed that Trump “could go down as one of the greatest presidents in modern history, and that his support of HBCUs was badly needed—especially given how HBCUs fared under the previous administration.”

For real?

Omarosa

Manigault is the mastermind behind the order. However, she didn’t divulge any details about it to Buzzfeed either.

It was also reported that staunch Trump supporter

“I can however reinforce the president’s commitment to support historically black colleges and universities, as well as school choice as he stated throughout the campaign,” she said.

So what are the intentions behind the order?

It appears that Trump is trying to out-do Obama when it comes to federal support for Black colleges and universities. According to a 2016 Politico report, a majority of HBCU leaders gave former a President Obama failing grade for his policies towards their schools. They claim that changes to Pell Grants and other loan programs during his tenure were behind the slash in enrollment at many HBCUs and have made it hard for low-income students to afford tuition.

Dennard said that when Trump “was shocked and upset to learn what happened under the previous administration.”

