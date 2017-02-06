Leslie Hall

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Leslie Hall

Job Title: Senior Manager, HBCU Program at the Human Rights Campaign
Organization/Groups: Human Rights Campaign, The GrandFamilies Project, NAACP-National

Leslie is the Senior Manager of the HBCU Program at the Human Rights Campaign. He works with HBCU President’s and senior level administrators across the country to spread equality and enact inclusive policies for LGBTQ students. He also manages an annual leadership summit for LGBTQ student leaders. In the community, Leslie has founded and directs The GrandFamilies Project, which is a support group network for grandparents and relative caregivers who are raising young people. He has a laser focus on serving his community. In January 2017, he was selected as a New Leaders Council Fellow, a selective leadership training program to build, train, and support progressive leaders.

