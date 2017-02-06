John Elliott - Backstage - New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2017

John Elliott – Backstage – New York Fashion Week: Men’s S/S 2017

Photo by John Elliott - Backstage - New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2017

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[Exclusive] Pusha T Talks New Music, Kanye Meeting With Donald Trump & More

1 hour ago

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

Rapper Pusha T was a busy man in 2016. As the President of G.O.O.D. Music, Push oversaw projects from Desiigner, Kanye West, John Legend and TWENTY88. You also saw the rapper on the Presidential campaign, working with Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In 2017, Pusha looks to be even busier with more G.O.O.D. music projects on the way including his own this Spring. How did Pusha T feel about Kanye’s meeting with Donald Trump?

Quick, Deja and Pusha talk about all those and more in this great interview.

Related: Pusha T Fights For Prison Reform In Poignant New PSA
Related: Tim Kaine Talks Police Reform, Gun Violence, & More With Pusha T

21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS)

Continue reading [Exclusive] Pusha T Talks New Music, Kanye Meeting With Donald Trump & More

21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS)

big sean , kanye west , Pusha T

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos