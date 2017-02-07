A Jodeci Biopic In The Making?

BET’s The New Edition Story set the bar pretty high when it comes to any recent biopics that have been released.
Now the word is Jodeci will be releasing a biopic on VH1 later this year.
In a recent interview, Dalvin stated “they finished the script, and it’s going into production next month. So we’re looking at an end-of-the-year release.”
Here is some of their work:
