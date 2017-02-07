Shorty Da Prince
A Jodeci Biopic In The Making?

10 hours ago

Shorty Da Prince
BET’s The New Edition Story set the bar pretty high when it comes to any recent biopics that have been released.

Now the word is Jodeci will be releasing a biopic on VH1 later this year.

In a recent interview, Dalvin stated “they finished the script, and it’s going into production next month. So we’re looking at an end-of-the-year release.”

Here is some of their work:

  

The Lifetime biopic Surviving Compton — also known as Dr. Dre's ex-girlfriend Michel'le's attempt to write herself back into history after she was literally erased from Straight Outta Compton — aired last night, despite Dre's many attempts to get it shut down. The rap mogul's vicious abuse of Michel'le was front and center in the film (Dre conveniently left those parts out of the blockbuster NWA biopic which he produced), and might very well have changed an entire generation's opinion of Dr. Dre. Here's how Twitter reacted to the controversial film.

