[Exclusive] DJ Quicksilva’s Big Pun/2Pac Quick Mix

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Today was a big day in Hip-Hop History. On this day in 2000 rapper Big Pun passed away. Pun was just coming into the prime of his career when we lost him but his legacy lives on. DJ Quicksilva pays homage to Pun in this quick mix and sprinkles some Pac in there as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.