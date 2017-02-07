Actor Larenz Tate will be joining the cast of Power. Will he help get Ghost out of jail? Reggie Bush may need to head to Maury. His side piece gave birth and a DNA Test is on the way. Is he the father? All of that and more on “That’s What I Heard” on The Fam In The Morning.

21 Adorable Pictures Of Reggie Bush’s Daughter Briseis 18 photos Launch gallery 21 Adorable Pictures Of Reggie Bush’s Daughter Briseis 1. Missing my little Brisik Source:Instagram 1 of 18 2. Brisik Source:Instagram 2 of 18 3. Coocoo for play grounds Source:Instagram 3 of 18 4. Mommy plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz Source:Instagram 4 of 18 5. Look at that smile. Source:Instagram 5 of 18 6. Her face 👶💬 is this lady still taking pictures. Source:Instagram 6 of 18 7. The Look Back Source:Instagram 7 of 18 8. Purpose of life Source:Instagram 8 of 18 9. Hi everybody Source:Instagram 9 of 18 10. We woke up like this. Bed hair and face. Brisik is mean mugging. So cold out here. Source:Instagram 10 of 18 11. Life Source:Instagram 11 of 18 12. Not yet baby lol Source:Instagram 12 of 18 13. 😎 Source:Instagram 13 of 18 14. Merry Christmas 🎄 Source:Instagram 14 of 18 15. My little Brisik 😍 Source:Instagram 15 of 18 16. Mommy & Daughter Source:Instagram 16 of 18 17. #HappyFathersDay to my pops and to all the real men out there! We appreciate you guys! Source:Instagram 17 of 18 18. On this day one year ago God blessed us with this little princess! Happy Birthday Briseis! 🎂 Source:Instagram 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading [Watch] Time For Reggie Bush To Head To Maury! 21 Adorable Pictures Of Reggie Bush’s Daughter Briseis