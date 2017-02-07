#TheFam
[Watch] Time For Reggie Bush To Head To Maury!

44 mins ago

The Fam In The Morning
Actor Larenz Tate will be joining the cast of Power. Will he help get Ghost out of jail? Reggie Bush may need to head to Maury. His side piece gave birth and a DNA Test is on the way. Is he the father? All of that and more on “That’s What I Heard” on The Fam In The Morning.

