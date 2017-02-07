[Watch] Time For Reggie Bush To Head To Maury!

Actor Larenz Tate will be joining the cast of Power. Will he help get Ghost out of jail? Reggie Bush may need to head to Maury. His side piece gave birth and a DNA Test is on the way. Is he the father? All of that and more on “That’s What I Heard” on The Fam In The Morning.
Related: [Watch] #TWIH: T.I. Gotta New Bae Or Nah?
Related: [Exclusive] Pusha T Talks New Music, Kanye Meeting With Donald Trump & More
21 Adorable Pictures Of Reggie Bush’s Daughter Briseis
18 photos Launch gallery
21 Adorable Pictures Of Reggie Bush’s Daughter Briseis
1. Missing my little BrisikSource:Instagram 1 of 18
2. BrisikSource:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Coocoo for play groundsSource:Instagram 3 of 18
4. Mommy plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzSource:Instagram 4 of 18
5. Look at that smile.Source:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Her face 👶💬 is this lady still taking pictures.Source:Instagram 6 of 18
7. The Look BackSource:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Purpose of lifeSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Hi everybodySource:Instagram 9 of 18
10. We woke up like this. Bed hair and face. Brisik is mean mugging. So cold out here.Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. LifeSource:Instagram 11 of 18
12. Not yet baby lolSource:Instagram 12 of 18
13. 😎Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Merry Christmas 🎄Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. My little Brisik 😍Source:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Mommy & DaughterSource:Instagram 16 of 18
17. #HappyFathersDay to my pops and to all the real men out there! We appreciate you guys!Source:Instagram 17 of 18
18. On this day one year ago God blessed us with this little princess! Happy Birthday Briseis! 🎂Source:Instagram 18 of 18
comments – Add Yours