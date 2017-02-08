Jim Jones Listening Party For 'Capo'

#TheFam
[Watch] Jim Jones Rocking With Jay Z?

2 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
Who would have ever thought that Jay Z and Jim Jones would ever work together again? Well, hell has froze over because Capo is now signed to Jigga’s Roc Nation. Deja spills the tea on the new deal along with Draya Michele and VH1 helping Trey Songz find love and Waka Flocka vs. Gucci Mane in That’s What I Heard on The Fam In The Morning.

