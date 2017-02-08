The Woman Group Event Flier

The Woman Group Event Flier

Photo by The Woman Group Event Flier

#TheFam
[Exclusive] Amber Gaskins Of The Woman Group Talks “The Time Is Now” Event

Amber Gaskins of The Woman Group joined Quicksilva from The Fam in the Morning to speak about her event this Saturday entitled “The Time is Now.” This “Women’s Only” event will give ladies a chance to network and learn from some of the industry’s finest. Find out more at www.thewomangrp.com & you can purchase your tickets here.

Amber Gaskins , The Woman Group

