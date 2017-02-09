93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Ebony Andrews

Job Title: Director of Sports Initiatives Mgr. of Digital Communications, Presidents Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition

Organizations/Groups: GirTrek, Black Girls Health, Black Girls Run, Miss Black US Ambassador, Ebony Adventures

Why was Ebony Nominated:

Ebony Andrews is the quintessential renaissance woman. She provides opportunities for youth nationwide to become involved with sports through her work as the Director of Sports Initiatives for the Presidents Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition. She is the former Reigning Queen and serves as the Marketing Director for the Miss Black U.S. Ambassador Pageant. Ebony is an advocate for Black Girls Health and a GirlTrek Regional Leader. Her passion is uplifting women and her community through her hands on advocacy work, public speaking and her encouraging social media posts, snaps and tweets. She has a Bachelors from Syracuse and her Masters from Morehouse Medical School. She aspires to be the first Black Governor of the United States.

