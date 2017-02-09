[Exclusive] John Burns Talks About The Latest Moves From Donald Trump

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Entertainment legal analyst, attorney, columnist and host John Burns stopped by The Fam In The Morning to speak on some of Donald Trump‘s latest moves as President. How would the latest conformations of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama) as Secretary of State and Betsy Devos to oversee the Department of Education affect us?
Also how does overseas powers such as France see Donald Trump and company? Watch and #StayWoke with The Fam. Follow Burns on Twitter at @JohnBurnsDC and visit JohnBurnsOnline.com
