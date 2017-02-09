John Burns

John Burns

Photo by John Burns

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[Exclusive] John Burns Talks About The Latest Moves From Donald Trump

1 hour ago

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

Entertainment legal analyst, attorney, columnist and host John Burns stopped by The Fam In The Morning to speak on some of Donald Trump‘s latest moves as President. How would the latest conformations of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama) as Secretary of State and Betsy Devos to oversee the Department of Education affect us?

Also Read: Coretta Scott King Wasn’t Here For Jeff Sessions’ Racism Back In 1986

Also how does overseas powers such as France see Donald Trump and company? Watch and #StayWoke with The Fam. Follow Burns on Twitter at @JohnBurnsDC and visit JohnBurnsOnline.com

Related: Despite Senate Action, Elizabeth Warren Refuses To Be Silent About The Danger Of Jeff Sessions

Related: Howard University Students Arrested During Protests At Jeff Sessions Confirmation Hearing

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

7 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Continue reading [Exclusive] John Burns Talks About The Latest Moves From Donald Trump

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

 

donald trump , Jeff Sessions , John Burns

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos