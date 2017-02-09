[Watch] Why Do A Women’s Group Want Big Sean & Eminem In Jail?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

A Women’s Group believes Detroit rappers Big Sean and Eminem should get in big trouble over the lyrics in on their song “No Favors” on Sean’s album “I Decided.” Fair or Foul? Black Twitter lashed out at Maxwell over a weird Black History Month Tweet while Lady Gaga defends her body over cyber-bullies. Get the tea on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

