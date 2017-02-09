[Watch] Why Do A Women’s Group Want Big Sean & Eminem In Jail?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
A Women’s Group believes Detroit rappers Big Sean and Eminem should get in big trouble over the lyrics in on their song “No Favors” on Sean’s album “I Decided.” Fair or Foul? Black Twitter lashed out at Maxwell over a weird Black History Month Tweet while Lady Gaga defends her body over cyber-bullies. Get the tea on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.
1. Andre Harrell and Russell Simmons sit down to enjoy this week’s All Def Comedy Live presented by Russell Simmons & Celsius, Powered by The Brand Group in Los Angeles.Source:The Brand Group 1 of 8
2. Big Sean kicking it with head woman in charge – Miss Diddy.Source:The Brand Group 2 of 8
3. BBWLA star Malaysia, who is gearing up for the show’s return, which airs in a month – was spotted with a couple of friends.Source:The Brand Group 3 of 8
4. B.o.B and Sevyn Streeter made a date night out of ADD’s comedy show.Source:The Brand Group 4 of 8
5. DJ Vlad was in the house.Source:The Brand Group 5 of 8
6. Terrence J took a break from rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s biggest names to enjoy some laughs at All Def Comedy.Source:The Brand Group 6 of 8
7. Cortez Bryant – the man behind Young Money – was in the building for All Def Comedy.Source:The Brand Group 7 of 8
8. “Glee” star Amber Riley popped up at All Def Comedy Live to see comedian CP perform for the audience.Source:The Brand Group 8 of 8
