Black Twitter Goes In On Maxwell: Black History Month Is About Heritage, Not Color

Everybody loves them some Maxwell.

The sultry crooner is the voice behind the Black woman’s national anthem (This Woman’s Work, of course), and he is the powerhouse vocalist behind one of the most epic R&B intros of all time (he holds that intro to Ascension longer than we even thought humanly possible).

Though Max doesn’t seem to miss a beat musically, he seemed to miss the memo when it comes to Black History Month.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter to address a ‘problem’ we didn’t know we had—colorism when it comes to Black history.

In his now deleted tweets, he said, “Including everyone in Black history month is beneficial to all of us cause not all of us look a typical black,” continuing with the hashtag #blackblueredwhitebeigehistory.

#BlackTwitter went in on #Maxwell after he posted these tweets #BlackHistoryMonth A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

His tweets were interpreted as an attempt to take away from Black history month by making it about everybody. Twitter responded in an uproar, as expected:

Maxwell doesn't get it. You can be a fan of his art w/o being a fan of his social opinions, or how he interacted. — mid-tier gangthug (@GodHamgod) February 9, 2017

Has anyone told Maxwell he can catch these hands whenever wherever whatever? — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) February 8, 2017

I don't know what Maxwell did but imma leave this Gif here because i know it's some foolishness pic.twitter.com/uUUO8pL1rP — Walt🎭 (@WaltJW_) February 9, 2017

An idiot is our education sec. A known racist is our attorney general. #maxwell said we need to include white ppl in black history month. pic.twitter.com/71Cf7T4yHX — Name cannot be blank (@pizzapappi) February 9, 2017

Maxwell returned to reiterate his point, elaborating that he meant shades of Black:

"it's about all the shades of black that's what i meant that what mean.." 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MTOI0lHU1e — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) February 9, 2017

RELATED LINKS

Maxwell Is Fine Like Wine For Farfetch And Discusses His Look

WATCH: Maxwell’s ‘Lake By The Ocean’ Video Is A Sexy Nod To His Caribbean Roots

Neo-Soul Bae Maxwell Is Back With New Music And A New Album

Also On 93.9 WKYS: