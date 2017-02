Looks like Under Armour might be added to the list of brands to protest who support Donald Trump, after their CEO made comments that President Trump was an “asset” to America. Brand endorser Stephen Curry stepped with his thoughts and discussed his possible departure from the brand. See below! Will you stop wearing Under Armour?

Under Armour CEO says President Trump is a "real asset" Steph Curry: "I agree… if you remove the 'et' from asset"https://t.co/0Nj4uV4i6l pic.twitter.com/b5HhIKwiSf — CNN (@CNN) February 9, 2017

