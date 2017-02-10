[Watch] DJ Khaled Announces The Name Of His 10th Album In A Big Way

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

In a major press conference, DJ Khaled let the world know how “Grateful” he announced the name of his upcoming 10th album! Drake is under fire over a possible misunderstanding with a muslim fan and The Game is clearing up controversy as well. Deja has all the tea on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

