[Watch] DJ Khaled Announces The Name Of His 10th Album In A Big Way

2 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
In a major press conference, DJ Khaled let the world know how “Grateful” he announced the name of his upcoming 10th album! Drake is under fire over a possible misunderstanding with a muslim fan and The Game is clearing up controversy as well. Deja has all the tea on “That’s What I Heard” with The Fam In The Morning.

