Chance The Rapper & Drake Headline The 2017 Rap Grammy Winners

Chance The Rapper fought for true independent artists to get Grammy consideration and look what happens. The Chicago rapper took home the Grammy award for Best Rap Performance for “No Problem” featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz. Drake‘s big hit “Hotline Bling” took home the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance & Best Rap Song.

See the full list below.

Best Rap Performance

No Problem

Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Label: Chance The Rapper

Panda

Desiigner

Label: Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc./Def Jam Recordings

Pop Style

Drake Featuring The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)

Track from: Views Label: Cash Money Records/Republic Records

All The Way Up

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

Label: RNG/EMPIRE

That Part

ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Track from: Blank Face LP Label: Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Freedom

Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Track from: Lemonade Label: Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hotline Bling

Drake

Track from: Views Label: Cash Money Records/Republic Records

Broccoli

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

Label: EMPIRE/Atlantic Records

Ultralight Beam

Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Track from: The Life Of Pablo Label: G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings

Famous

Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Label: G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings

Best Rap Song

All The Way Up

Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

Label: RNG/EMPIRE

Famous

Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

Hotline Bling

Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

No Problem

Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Rachel Cato, Peter Cottontale, Tauheed Epps, Jonathan Hoard, Cam O’bi, Ivan Rosenberg, Conor Szymanski, Lakeithsha Williams & Jaime Woods, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

Ultralight Beam

Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book

Chance The Rapper

Label: Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody

De La Soul

Label: A.O.I. Records

Major Key

DJ Khaled

Label: Epic

Views

Drake

Label: OVO Sound/Young Money/Cash Money/Republic

Blank Face LP

ScHoolboy Q

Label: Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records

The Life Of Pablo

Kanye West

Label: G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings