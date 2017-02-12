Beyonce, Lalah Hathaway, Solange Among 2017 Grammy R&B Winners

Beyonce, Lalah Hathaway, Solange Among 2017 Grammy R&B Winners

Lalah Hathaway was a big winner at the 2017 Grammy awards. The singer took home two awards, Best Traditional R&B Performance (Angel) & Best R&B Album (Lalah Hathaway Live). Maxwell took home the award for R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean.” Solange capped off her big 2017 with a win for best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky.”

See The Full List Below.

Best R&B Performance

Turnin’ Me Up

BJ The Chicago Kid

Track from: In My Mind Label: Motown Records

Permission

Ro James

Track from: Eldorado Label: ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records

I Do

Musiq Soulchild

Track from: Life On Earth Label: My Block, Inc./Entertainment One

Needed Me

Rihanna

Label: Westbury Road Entertainment/Roc Nation Records

Cranes In The Sky

Solange

Track from: A Seat At The Table Label: Saint Records/Columbia Records

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Three Of Me

William Bell

Track from: This Is Where I Live Label: Stax Records

Woman’s World

BJ The Chicago Kid

Track from: In My Mind Label: Motown Records

Sleeping With The One I Love

Fantasia

Track from: The Definition Of… Label: RCA Records/19 Recordings Limited

Angel

Lalah Hathaway

Track from: Lalah Hathaway Live Label: Hathaway Entertainment/Entertainment One

Can’t Wait

Jill Scott

Track from: Woman Label: Blues Babe Records/Atlantic Records

Best R&B Song

Come And See Me

J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake)

Exchange

Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

Kiss It Better

Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)

Lake By The Ocean

Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Luv

Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade

Beyoncé

Label: Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Ology

Gallant

Label: Mind Of A Genius Records/Warner Bros. Records

We Are King

KING

Label: KING Creative, LLC

Malibu

Anderson .Paak

Label: OBE/Steel Wool/Art Club/EMPIRE

Anti

Rihanna

Label: Westbury Road Entertainment/Roc Nation Records

Best R&B Album

In My Mind

BJ The Chicago Kid

Label: Motown Records

Lalah Hathaway Live

Lalah Hathaway

Label: Hathaway Entertainment/Entertainment One

Velvet Portraits

Terrace Martin

Label: Sounds Of Crenshaw/Ropeadope

Healing Season

Mint Condition

Label: Mint Condition Music, LLC

Smoove Jones

Mýa

Label: Planet 9

