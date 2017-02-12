Beyonce, Lalah Hathaway, Solange Among 2017 Grammy R&B Winners

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations 45 photos Launch gallery The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations 1. Best Rap Album: Kanye West (The Life Of Pablo) 1 of 45 2. Best Rap Album: Drake (Views) 2 of 45 3. Best Rap Album: Chance The Rapper (Coloring Book) 3 of 45 4. Best Rap Album: Schoolboy Q (Blank face LP) 4 of 45 5. Best Rap Album: De La Soul (And The Anonymous Nobody) 5 of 45 6. Best Rap Album: DJ Khaled (Major Key) 6 of 45 7. Best Rap Song: Fat Joe & Remy Ma (All The Way Up) 7 of 45 8. Best Rap Song: Kanye West (Famous) 8 of 45 9. Best Rap Song: Drake (Hotline Bling) 9 of 45 10. Best Rap Song: Chance The Rapper (No Problem) 10 of 45 11. Best Rap Song: Kanye West (Ultralight Beam) 11 of 45 12. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Beyonce Featuring Kendrick Lamar (Best Rap/Sung Performance) 12 of 45 13. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake (Hotline Bling) 13 of 45 14. Best Rap/Sung Performance: D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty (Broccoli) 14 of 45 15. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream 15 of 45 16. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kanye West Featuring Rihanna (Famous) 16 of 45 17. Best Rap Performance: Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz (No Problem) 17 of 45 18. Best Rap Performance: Desiigner (Panda) 18 of 45 19. Best Rap Performance: Drake Featuring The Throne (Pop Style) 19 of 45 20. Best Rap Performance: Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared (All The Way Up) 20 of 45 21. Best Rap Performance: ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West (That Part) 21 of 45 22. Best R&B Performance: BJ The Chicago Kid (Turnin’ Me Up) 22 of 45 23. Best R&B Performance: Ro James (Permission) 23 of 45 24. Best R&B Performance: Musiq Soulchild (I Do) 24 of 45 25. Best R&B Performance: Rihanna (Needed Me) 25 of 45 26. Best R&B Performance: Solange (Cranes In The Sky) 26 of 45 27. Best Traditional R&B Performance: William Bell (The Three Of Me) 27 of 45 28. Best Traditional R&B Performance: BJ The Chicago Kid (Woman’s World) 28 of 45 29. Traditional R&B Performance: Fantasia (Sleeping With The One I Love) 29 of 45 30. Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway (Angel) 30 of 45 31. Traditional R&B Performance: Jill Scott (Can’t Wait) 31 of 45 32. Best R&B Song: PartyNextDoor (Come See Me) 32 of 45 33. Best R&B Song: Bryson Tiller (Exchange) 33 of 45 34. Best R&B Song: Rihanna (Kiss It Better) 34 of 45 35. Best R&B Song: Maxwell (Lake By The Ocean) 35 of 45 36. Best R&B Song: Tory Lanez (Luv) 36 of 45 37. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce (Formation) 37 of 45 38. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Gallant (Ology) 38 of 45 39. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Anderson .Paak (Malibu) 39 of 45 40. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Rihanna (Anti) 40 of 45 41. Best Urban Contemporary Album: BJ The Chicago Kid (In My Mind) 41 of 45 42. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lalah Hathaway (Lalah Hathaway Live) 42 of 45 43. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Terence Martin (Velvet Portraits) 43 of 45 44. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Mint Condition (Healing Season) 44 of 45 45. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Mya (Smoove Jones) 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

Lalah Hathaway was a big winner at the 2017 Grammy awards. The singer took home two awards, Best Traditional R&B Performance (Angel) & Best R&B Album (Lalah Hathaway Live). Maxwell took home the award for R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean.” Solange capped off her big 2017 with a win for best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky.”

Best R&B Performance

Turnin’ Me Up

BJ The Chicago Kid

Track from: In My Mind Label: Motown Records

Permission

Ro James

Track from: Eldorado Label: ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records

I Do

Musiq Soulchild

Track from: Life On Earth Label: My Block, Inc./Entertainment One

Needed Me

Rihanna

Label: Westbury Road Entertainment/Roc Nation Records

Cranes In The Sky

Solange

Track from: A Seat At The Table Label: Saint Records/Columbia Records

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Three Of Me

William Bell

Track from: This Is Where I Live Label: Stax Records

Woman’s World

BJ The Chicago Kid

Track from: In My Mind Label: Motown Records

Sleeping With The One I Love

Fantasia

Track from: The Definition Of… Label: RCA Records/19 Recordings Limited

Angel

Lalah Hathaway

Track from: Lalah Hathaway Live Label: Hathaway Entertainment/Entertainment One

Can’t Wait

Jill Scott

Track from: Woman Label: Blues Babe Records/Atlantic Records

Best R&B Song

Come And See Me

J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake)

Exchange

Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

Kiss It Better

Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)

Lake By The Ocean

Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Luv

Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade

Beyoncé

Label: Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Ology

Gallant

Label: Mind Of A Genius Records/Warner Bros. Records

We Are King

KING

Label: KING Creative, LLC

Malibu

Anderson .Paak

Label: OBE/Steel Wool/Art Club/EMPIRE

Anti

Rihanna

Label: Westbury Road Entertainment/Roc Nation Records

Best R&B Album

In My Mind

BJ The Chicago Kid

Label: Motown Records

Lalah Hathaway Live

Lalah Hathaway

Label: Hathaway Entertainment/Entertainment One

Velvet Portraits

Terrace Martin

Label: Sounds Of Crenshaw/Ropeadope

Healing Season

Mint Condition

Label: Mint Condition Music, LLC

Smoove Jones

Mýa

Label: Planet 9