Beyonce, Lalah Hathaway, Solange Among 2017 Grammy R&B Winners

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations
The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations
1. Best Rap Album: Kanye West (The Life Of Pablo)1 of 45
2. Best Rap Album: Drake (Views)2 of 45
3. Best Rap Album: Chance The Rapper (Coloring Book)3 of 45
4. Best Rap Album: Schoolboy Q (Blank face LP)4 of 45
5. Best Rap Album: De La Soul (And The Anonymous Nobody)5 of 45
6. Best Rap Album: DJ Khaled (Major Key)6 of 45
7. Best Rap Song: Fat Joe & Remy Ma (All The Way Up)7 of 45
8. Best Rap Song: Kanye West (Famous)8 of 45
9. Best Rap Song: Drake (Hotline Bling)9 of 45
10. Best Rap Song: Chance The Rapper (No Problem)10 of 45
11. Best Rap Song: Kanye West (Ultralight Beam)11 of 45
12. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Beyonce Featuring Kendrick Lamar (Best Rap/Sung Performance)12 of 45
13. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake (Hotline Bling)13 of 45
14. Best Rap/Sung Performance: D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty (Broccoli)14 of 45
15. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream15 of 45
16. Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kanye West Featuring Rihanna (Famous)16 of 45
17. Best Rap Performance: Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz (No Problem)17 of 45
18. Best Rap Performance: Desiigner (Panda)18 of 45
19. Best Rap Performance: Drake Featuring The Throne (Pop Style)19 of 45
20. Best Rap Performance: Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared (All The Way Up)20 of 45
21. Best Rap Performance: ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West (That Part)21 of 45
22. Best R&B Performance: BJ The Chicago Kid (Turnin’ Me Up)22 of 45
23. Best R&B Performance: Ro James (Permission)23 of 45
24. Best R&B Performance: Musiq Soulchild (I Do)24 of 45
25. Best R&B Performance: Rihanna (Needed Me)25 of 45
26. Best R&B Performance: Solange (Cranes In The Sky)26 of 45
27. Best Traditional R&B Performance: William Bell (The Three Of Me)27 of 45
28. Best Traditional R&B Performance: BJ The Chicago Kid (Woman’s World)28 of 45
29. Traditional R&B Performance: Fantasia (Sleeping With The One I Love)29 of 45
30. Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway (Angel)30 of 45
31. Traditional R&B Performance: Jill Scott (Can’t Wait)31 of 45
32. Best R&B Song: PartyNextDoor (Come See Me)32 of 45
33. Best R&B Song: Bryson Tiller (Exchange)33 of 45
34. Best R&B Song: Rihanna (Kiss It Better)34 of 45
35. Best R&B Song: Maxwell (Lake By The Ocean)35 of 45
36. Best R&B Song: Tory Lanez (Luv)36 of 45
37. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce (Formation)37 of 45
38. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Gallant (Ology)38 of 45
39. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Anderson .Paak (Malibu)39 of 45
40. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Rihanna (Anti)40 of 45
41. Best Urban Contemporary Album: BJ The Chicago Kid (In My Mind)41 of 45
42. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lalah Hathaway (Lalah Hathaway Live)42 of 45
43. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Terence Martin (Velvet Portraits)43 of 45
44. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Mint Condition (Healing Season)44 of 45
45. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Mya (Smoove Jones)45 of 45
Follow Majic 102.3 On Twitter: Follow @mymajic1023
Lalah Hathaway was a big winner at the 2017 Grammy awards. The singer took home two awards, Best Traditional R&B Performance (Angel) & Best R&B Album (Lalah Hathaway Live). Maxwell took home the award for R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean.” Solange capped off her big 2017 with a win for best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky.”
Related: Chance The Rapper & Drake Headline The 2017 Rap Grammy Winners
See The Full List Below.
Best R&B Performance
Turnin’ Me Up
BJ The Chicago Kid
Track from: In My Mind Label: Motown Records
Permission
Ro James
Track from: Eldorado Label: ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records
I Do
Musiq Soulchild
Track from: Life On Earth Label: My Block, Inc./Entertainment One
Needed Me
Rihanna
Label: Westbury Road Entertainment/Roc Nation Records
Cranes In The Sky
Solange
Track from: A Seat At The Table Label: Saint Records/Columbia Records
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Three Of Me
William Bell
Track from: This Is Where I Live Label: Stax Records
Woman’s World
BJ The Chicago Kid
Track from: In My Mind Label: Motown Records
Sleeping With The One I Love
Fantasia
Track from: The Definition Of… Label: RCA Records/19 Recordings Limited
Angel
Lalah Hathaway
Track from: Lalah Hathaway Live Label: Hathaway Entertainment/Entertainment One
Can’t Wait
Jill Scott
Track from: Woman Label: Blues Babe Records/Atlantic Records
Best R&B Song
Come And See Me
J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake)
Exchange
Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
Kiss It Better
Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)
Lake By The Ocean
Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
Luv
Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade
Beyoncé
Label: Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Ology
Gallant
Label: Mind Of A Genius Records/Warner Bros. Records
We Are King
KING
Label: KING Creative, LLC
Malibu
Anderson .Paak
Label: OBE/Steel Wool/Art Club/EMPIRE
Anti
Rihanna
Label: Westbury Road Entertainment/Roc Nation Records
Best R&B Album
In My Mind
BJ The Chicago Kid
Label: Motown Records
Lalah Hathaway Live
Lalah Hathaway
Label: Hathaway Entertainment/Entertainment One
Velvet Portraits
Terrace Martin
Label: Sounds Of Crenshaw/Ropeadope
Healing Season
Mint Condition
Label: Mint Condition Music, LLC
Smoove Jones
Mýa
Label: Planet 9