93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Markus Batchelor

Job Title: DC Ward 8 School Board Represetative

Organizations/Groups: Ward 8 Democrats, Mayor’s Youth Leadership Institute Alumni Association

Why Was Markus Nominated:

Markus is a 23 year old graduate of Thurgood Marshall Academy and is now the youngest elected official in Washington, DC.representing Ward 8 on the DC State Board of Education. He is a former Youth Mayor of the District of Columbia and is the Family & Community Liaison at The Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative, Inc.