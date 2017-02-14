Markus Batchelor

Markus Batchelor

Photo by Markus Batchelor

30 Under 30
Home > 30 Under 30

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Markus Batchelor

55 mins ago

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Markus Batchelor

Source: Markus Batchelor / Markus Batchelor

Job Title: DC Ward 8 School Board Represetative
Organizations/Groups: Ward 8 Democrats, Mayor’s Youth Leadership Institute Alumni Association

Why Was Markus Nominated:

Markus is a 23 year old graduate of Thurgood Marshall Academy and is now the youngest elected official in Washington, DC.representing Ward 8 on the DC State Board of Education. He is a former Youth Mayor of the District of Columbia and is the Family & Community Liaison at The Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative, Inc.

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

11 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Continue reading 93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Markus Batchelor

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Markus Batchelor

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos