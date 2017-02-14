Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S

Job Title: Doctorale Candidate-Clinical Psychology
Organizations/Groups: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., American Psychological Association, Black Psychologist Association

Why was Simone nominated:

If asked to describe Simone in one phrase, it would be “determined to win”. Simone relocated to the DMV area to attend Howard University where she gained her Bachelors in Psychology in 2010. Simone went on to start a respectable career at the Superior Court of DC before starting her Doctorate program at Loyola University Maryland. Simone gained her Masters in Clinical Psychology in 2015 all while holding down two positions at her university in addition to being published in 2014. Simone has shown a great passion for educating the community on the often forgotten psychological needs of African-American males. Simone is truly one of the next great psychologist of our generation and deserving of this honor.

