Chance The Rapper Previews Remix With Drake & Future

Photo by

Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Chance The Rapper Previews Remix With Drake & Future

No Problems

5 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty


Wow, what a night for Chance The Rapper! After taking home 3 Grammy’s, hanging out with Jay Z and Rihanna, and performing live with Tamela Mann and Kirk Franklin, Chance stole the show at this years 2017 Grammy’s.

Now we get a taste of a remix from Chance over Drake and Future’s “Grammy” track that was featured on Drizzy’s Views.

No word on when, or if this will see the light of day, but if you’re ever going to play this song, it mine as well be at your Grammy celebration after party with Migos, obviously! Peep the minute clip below!

 

 

If that wasn’t enough, Chance shared some love that he received from some of the industries best right now! This is only the start of a VERY promising career for the Chicago musician.

Love From Drake:

More Love @champagnepapi

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

 

Love From Kendrick:

 

Big Brother 💯💯 @kendricklamar

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

 

Check out the best of the Grammy’s below!

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

13 photos Launch gallery

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Continue reading Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/chance-the-rapper"><strong>Chance The Rapper</strong></a> was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

Chance The Rapper

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos