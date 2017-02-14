Chance The Rapper Previews Remix With Drake & Future

Wow, what a night for Chance The Rapper! After taking home 3 Grammy’s, hanging out with Jay Z and Rihanna, and performing live with Tamela Mann and Kirk Franklin, Chance stole the show at this years 2017 Grammy’s.
Now we get a taste of a remix from Chance over Drake and Future’s “Grammy” track that was featured on Drizzy’s Views.
No word on when, or if this will see the light of day, but if you’re ever going to play this song, it mine as well be at your Grammy celebration after party with Migos, obviously! Peep the minute clip below!
If that wasn’t enough, Chance shared some love that he received from some of the industries best right now! This is only the start of a VERY promising career for the Chicago musician.
Love From Drake:
Love From Kendrick:
Check out the best of the Grammy’s below!
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories
1. Beyonce always shows love to Chance.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Jay Z looks like a proud dad.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. History.3 of 13
4. Zac Efron is a huge fan. Who knew?4 of 13
5. Steph Curry is proud.5 of 13
6. Kendrick Lamar sent a congratulatory text.Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Drake also showed love.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Issa truth from Issa Rae.8 of 13
9. The king of Chicago, R. Kelly, shouted out the young king.9 of 13
10. Common is pleased.10 of 13
11. Even Larry King had to chime in.11 of 13
12. Chicago Public Schools congratulated the star on a job well done.12 of 13
13. Bishop TD Jakes felt the Chance spirit.13 of 13
