[Listen] J.R Bang’s Ratchet Valentine’s Day Playlist [Explicit]

If you needed some music to get you in the mood this Valentine’s Day for Bae then look no further. J.R. Bang gives you a playlist that would put you in love or in lust. You will get a mixture of new songs and old classics. Slow jams and bump and grind joints that’s guaranteed to have you going “ooooooh that’s my jam” or you won’t say anything.

Probably just drop everything and get to work. Either way enjoy yourself to this playlist… Safely.