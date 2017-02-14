News & Gossip
Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s ‘Good Burger’ Inspired Pregnancy Announcement

Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell, known for his comedic role on All That, channeled his Good Burger character to announce he and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their first child.

Kel recently appeared in-character at the Super Bowl. This is his third child.

