Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s ‘Good Burger’ Inspired Pregnancy Announcement

#SURPRISE Yup We have a bun in the oven! 😍🍔 thank you @iamkelmitchell for loving me unconditionally from the very beginning!! I am blessed enough to get to call you my best friend & my husband everyday & now I get to call you my baby daddy! Lolol I love you so much! 😘😙😚 #thankyouJesus🙏 #Blessed #specialdelivery #BlessedWife ❤️ photo credit: 📸📷 @ohmyjosephine

A post shared by Asia Lee (@therealasialee) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:42am PST