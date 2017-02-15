Find Out Tomorrow Who Will Be Joining DJ Quicksilva As The Newest Member Of The Fam In The Morning!

There’s been a lot of speculation on the future of The Fam In The Morning. Well on Thursday, February 16th DJ Quicksilva himself will announce the newest member of The Fam! Make sure you tune in for the big announcement starting at 6am eastern on 93.9 WKYS, here on KYSDC.com or download our phone app!
93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017
1. Jazz LewisSource:Jazz Lewis 1 of 12
2. Ashley "Epiphany" JonesSource:Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges 2 of 12
3. Thomas Anderson IIISource:Thomas Anderson III 3 of 12
4. Leslie HallSource:Leslie Hall 4 of 12
5. L. Wesley WestonSource:L. Wesley Weston 5 of 12
6. Kelsey Nicole NelsonSource:Kelsey Nicole Nelson 6 of 12
7. Ebony AndrewsSource:Ebony Andrews 7 of 12
8. Dana J LoatmanSource:Dana J Loatman 8 of 12
9. Yasmine ArringtonSource:Yasmine Arrington 9 of 12
10. Markus BatchelorSource:Markus Batchelor 10 of 12
11. Simone Gillon-Wright, M.SSource:Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S 11 of 12
12. Tyrell HolcombSource:Tyrell Holcomb 12 of 12
