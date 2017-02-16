Welcome Danni Starr To The Fam In The Morning!

Meet the newest member of The Fam In The Morning, Danni Starr!

Danni Starr is a national media personality and single momma to two little girls. She has worked in radio for over a decade and is the face of TLCme on the TLC network. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in May 2008 with a communications degree from St. Catherine’s University in Minneapolis. When she is not rendezvousing with her first love, radio, and sidechick TV, Danni keeps herself busy with social advocacy and activism. She currently serves as ambassador for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health. Besides being the best mom possible to her two daughters, Danni is all about sharing her #blackgirlmagic

Welcome Danni To The Fam!

