Sooooo this video has gone viral after circulating on the internet…a couple that has everyone talking! See Below and join the conversation.

#angieangehottopic Hurt Bae got everybody feeling some kind of way…what are your thoughts after seeing this?… https://t.co/nNPWAtVq23 — Angie Ange (@AngieAnge) February 16, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: