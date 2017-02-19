In One Month, Trump’s Trips Cost Almost As Much As Obama’s Travel For An Entire Year

The Trumps are raising some serious eyebrows about how much their lavish lifestyle is costing the American people.

According to The Washington Post, barely a month into #45’s presidency, the new first family is straining the Secret Service and security officials, stirring financial and logistical concerns, and costing far beyond what has been typical for past presidents. There is a big concern that the overall price tag could reach an alarming hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of a four-year term.

Just the three trips Trump has taken to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida has cost a whopping $11.3 million in tax payer dollars. Apparently, we are paying for Coast Guard patrolling and security and staffing expenses associated with moving the presidency outside of The White House, the Post noted.

But here’s the gag: This doesn’t even include the $500,000 a day that New York has to pay to guard Trump Tower so that Melania Trump and son Barron can reside in their penthouse instead of living in The White House; the $100,000 in hotel-room bills that were paid for Eric Trump’s recent trip to promote a Trump-brand condo tower in Uruguay; and the $16,000 spent on secret service hotel bills for the grand opening of a Trump-brand golf resort in Dubai.

Ironically when President Obama was in office, conservatives—including Trump—constantly whined about how much tax payer money was wasted on their travel and vacations.

Obama’s motto: If I don’t go on tax payer funded vacations & constantly fundraise then the terrorists win. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2014

President @BarackObama's vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars—-Unbelievable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2012

But as The Independent pointed out, conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch, estimated that Obama’s travel expenses totalled an average $12.1 million each of his eight years in the White House. Yet, Trump is close to exceeding that in just one month of being in office!

“This is an expensive way to conduct business, and the president should recognize that,” Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, recently told The Post.

He added: “The unique thing about President Trump is that he knows what it costs to run a plane,“ and knows that visting Mar-a-Lago resort “ain’t free.”

