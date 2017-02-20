93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Keith Holland

Keith Holland

Keith Holland

Job Title: Ownver, The Tasting Experience
Organization/Groups: The Tasting Experience

Why Was Keith Nominated:

After months of networking and grinding he caught his first big break when he was contracted to cater for Rihanna at her DC & Baltimore ANTI World Tour stops. Since then he’s been contacted by various celebrities including Jazmine Sullivan, Cardi B, Dawn Richard and more to cater for their DC Appearances. He’s also one of the most compassionate people I know. He’s constantly giving back to the community. This Christmas he purchased 360 hats, scarves, and glove, wrapped them up and gave them out to the homeless Christmas day.

