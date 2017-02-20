Sharece Crawford

30 Under 30
93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Sharece Crawford

Job Title: Commissioner
Organization/Groups: Washington, DC Elected Official

Why Was Sharece Nominated

Her diverse background in communications and now recent winner of a campaign demonstrates her ability to lead and take on any challenge.

