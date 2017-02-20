93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Sharece Crawford

Job Title: Commissioner
Organization/Groups: Washington, DC Elected Official
Why Was Sharece Nominated
Her diverse background in communications and now recent winner of a campaign demonstrates her ability to lead and take on any challenge.
93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017
1. Jazz LewisSource:Jazz Lewis 1 of 14
2. Ashley "Epiphany" JonesSource:Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges 2 of 14
3. Thomas Anderson IIISource:Thomas Anderson III 3 of 14
4. Leslie HallSource:Leslie Hall 4 of 14
5. L. Wesley WestonSource:L. Wesley Weston 5 of 14
6. Kelsey Nicole NelsonSource:Kelsey Nicole Nelson 6 of 14
7. Ebony AndrewsSource:Ebony Andrews 7 of 14
8. Dana J LoatmanSource:Dana J Loatman 8 of 14
9. Yasmine ArringtonSource:Yasmine Arrington 9 of 14
10. Markus BatchelorSource:Markus Batchelor 10 of 14
11. Simone Gillon-Wright, M.SSource:Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S 11 of 14
12. Tyrell HolcombSource:Tyrell Holcomb 12 of 14
13. John PannellSource:John Pannell 13 of 14
14. Jayna White MSW, LGSWSource:Jayna White 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours