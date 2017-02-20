[Watch] Drake Is Confused About Winning Grammys

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Drake is a tad confused on why he was up for Grammy awards in the rap category and won. I mean, take the Grammy and run Drizzy! Future can leave NBA legend Scottie Pippen‘s wife alone and more here on The Fam In the Morning!
