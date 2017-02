It feels like just yesterday when The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill dropped and we were all singing about the joy of her world…aka her first born Zion..well looks like Zion is all grown up and now a father! I wonder if Ms. Hill will want to be called grandma or nah?…what do you think!? lol

"The young shall grow." Lauryn Hill has become a grandmother as her firstborn Zion welcomes a baby boy, Zephaniah Marley. pic.twitter.com/k8oMJ35mxt — throwback hits/facts (@goldenerahits_) February 19, 2017

Let’s take a trip down memory lane shall we…

