StrandedBae: Twitter Investigates A Fly-Out Valentine’s Date Gone Terribly Wrong

Everyone from social justice warrior Deray to GlobalGrind exec Detavio has been tweeting about #StrandedBae, the still unclear story of a late Valentine’s date gone horribly wrong.

The drama between @__iamqueenk and @kashmoneykanee is trending thanks to the clever hashtag. But unlike the estranged couple behind last week’s #HurtBae, these lost love birds have completely conflicting stories that would require depositions and cross examinations to sort all the way through.

Mr. Kash Money Kanee’s alleged crimes include extreme simping (he claims he flew her out to avoid spending Valentine’s Day alone, got her face screen printed on a t-shirt and said he loved her in multiple messages) followed by ruthless macking (after learning she was getting evicted, he shrugged, dropped her at the airport and was seen partying on Snapchat with other women while ignoring her calls). Queen K also posted video of what looks like a mouse running through her host’s apartment.

@KashMoneyKanee the mice in his house already was tryna give me a sign that he was no good :( pic.twitter.com/TkdmmS7LBe — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

Queen K’s reported transgressions are highlighted by the extremely irresponsible decision to fly to a strange city and stay with a stranger without any extra money or back up plans. Other tweeters have also stepped in to report that Queen K pulled similar scams on them, taking advantage of traditional kindness and chivalry to escape her unstable financial situation.

For now, you can look at the evidence yourself and (attempt) to come to your own conclusion.

Here’s her side of the story:

I wasn't gone do the most for twitter but I been played like a damn fool all day by this man lol @KashMoneyKanee. So here it goes. — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

And here’s his:

OKAY YALL, LETS TALK ABOUT WHAT REALLY HAPPENED…. — 1017Swervo 🇧🇿 (@KashMoneyKanee) February 20, 2017

Other Twitter users who claim to have interacted with Queen K are supporting his version of events. @LilMotorByke went so far as to reactivate his account after a multi-year hiatus to explain how his romance with #StrandedBae ended with a restraining order.

Soo man, I had to re activate my twitter for this #StrandedBae sht let me tell y'all my STORY bout shorty — LIL BRUZER (@LilMotorByke) February 20, 2017

But wait, there are more alleged victims of #StrandedBae’s jug.

Mannnnnn I should make a thread on some other crazy ass shit that hoe did but it's way too much . — lexiwexi🍭 (@QueenLexo) February 20, 2017

Let Me Tell My Side Of This Story Cause Yall Is Really Coming For Me . I Only Played Like Her Momma ONCE #Strandedbae — On Some Tree Shit ✨ (@TreeoTheFlare) February 20, 2017

My story of #Standedbae involves getting jumped by her imagination, lying on other females to get on my good side, & getting blocked lol. — ♛ (@DarienAvery) February 20, 2017

Yes, there are already Twitter accounts set up for @StrandedBae and the mouse that ruined this budding romance. There’s even a page that claims to belong to Queen K’s mom. Most signs point to the mom’s page being fake, that didn’t stop Twitter from enjoying her back and forth with the @HurtMouse Twitter page and roasting her daughter’s estranged lover for resembling Bobby Brown. Why she’s not more concerned with her daughter’s living situation is another story completely, but it supports the suggestion that mom’s page isn’t legit.

This bobby brown looking nigga, was all over my daughter sweating her n shit pic.twitter.com/2MjQWCKwGh — Tina King (@MsTinaKing1) February 20, 2017

@HurtMouse ratatouille shut yo garbage eating ass up for a clap yo ass — Tina King (@MsTinaKing1) February 20, 2017

As Twitter’s special investigators attempt to dig up the full truth behind #StrandedBae, this messy situation should serve as a lesson to everyone about the risks of seeking romance on social media.

I done read 4 different threads about #StrandedBae . Bitch how u give us 4 seasons in 1 nite ? We binge watchin like a mf 😂😂😩 — Slime Father (@TheBloodShow) February 20, 2017

I had to read about 4 timelines to understand the #StrandedBae storyline. & I still feel like there is still missing info. — deray mckesson (@deray) February 20, 2017

