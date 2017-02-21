Cedric Daley

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Cedric Daley

Job Title: Management
Orgamization/Groups: Urban Renaissance Travel Academy

Mr. Daily offers a proven reputation of excellence in his career and profession. As an exceptional hotelier and owner and operator of CDVoyages, he provides extraordinary service exemplify daily in their determination to do the best job possible.
His dedication and commitment to his Foundation Urban Renaissance Travel Academy are noteworthy as he delivers a hospitality pilot program that will nurture the local community and develop future leaders of the Minority Community.

