Marques Dyer

Marques Dyer

Photo by Marques Dyer

30 Under 30
Home > 30 Under 30

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Marques Dyer

2 hours ago

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Marques Dyer

Source: Marques Dyer / Marques Dyer

Job Title: Preacher/Real Estate Agent
Organization/Groups: MCHCA, Inc.; Young Minister’s Alliance

Evangelist Marques Dyer is the youngest licensed minister in the Mount Calvary Holy Churches of America, Inc. He has had the opportunity to minister at his local home church and the national Mount Calvary level. He now serves on the international level as the worship service leader for the Youth and Young Adult department for the MCHCA, Inc. Since 2009, Marques has been the Executive Servant Leader of the Young Minister’s Alliance out of Atlanta, GA where he provides council, suggestions and wisdom to a local board of Bishops. He has also been given recognition to several Honor Societies, Youth Leadership programs and Leadership Conferences. He formally served on the DC’s MDP Youth Advisory Council under Mayor Vince Gray.

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

18 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Continue reading 93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Marques Dyer

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Marques Dyer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos