93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Marques Dyer

Job Title: Preacher/Real Estate Agent

Organization/Groups: MCHCA, Inc.; Young Minister’s Alliance

Evangelist Marques Dyer is the youngest licensed minister in the Mount Calvary Holy Churches of America, Inc. He has had the opportunity to minister at his local home church and the national Mount Calvary level. He now serves on the international level as the worship service leader for the Youth and Young Adult department for the MCHCA, Inc. Since 2009, Marques has been the Executive Servant Leader of the Young Minister’s Alliance out of Atlanta, GA where he provides council, suggestions and wisdom to a local board of Bishops. He has also been given recognition to several Honor Societies, Youth Leadership programs and Leadership Conferences. He formally served on the DC’s MDP Youth Advisory Council under Mayor Vince Gray.