‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb Announces She Adopted A Baby Girl

show hostis celebrating a new addition to her family. Kotb called into the ‘Today’ show Tuesday morning to announce she had adopted a baby girl.

“She’s a Valentine’s baby. She is the love of my life,” Kotb said of her daughter, Haley Joy. “I didn’t know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen and here it is, happening to me.”

The new mommy also posted a loving announcement on her Instagram page. ‘Welcome to the family!’ her caption reads:

My girl #haleyjoy A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:13am PST

Kotb’s colleagues joined in the celebration, with Matt Lauer congratulating Kotb saying, “This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world. You were made to be a mom.”

Congrats, Hoda!

SOURCE: US MAGAZINE

RELATED LINKS

Wayment! Are Tamron Hall And Al Roker Out At The ‘Today Show’ To Make Room For Megyn Kelly?

Why Tamron Hall Left NBC: ‘She Wasn’t Going To Settle For Sitting On The Sidelines’

Tamron Hall Dedicates First Day Away From NBC To HIV/AIDS Charity

Also On 93.9 WKYS: