‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb Announces She Adopted A Baby Girl

‘Today’ show host Hoda Kotb is celebrating a new addition to her family. Kotb called into the ‘Today’ show Tuesday morning to announce she had adopted a baby girl.
“She’s a Valentine’s baby. She is the love of my life,” Kotb said of her daughter, Haley Joy. “I didn’t know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen and here it is, happening to me.”
The new mommy also posted a loving announcement on her Instagram page. ‘Welcome to the family!’ her caption reads:
Kotb’s colleagues joined in the celebration, with Matt Lauer congratulating Kotb saying, “This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world. You were made to be a mom.”
Congrats, Hoda!
SOURCE: US MAGAZINE
RELATED LINKS
Wayment! Are Tamron Hall And Al Roker Out At The ‘Today Show’ To Make Room For Megyn Kelly?
Why Tamron Hall Left NBC: ‘She Wasn’t Going To Settle For Sitting On The Sidelines’
Tamron Hall Dedicates First Day Away From NBC To HIV/AIDS Charity