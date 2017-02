The NMAAHC reached a phenomenal milestone recently: 1 million visitors. This is a great achievement for the museum and it only took 4 months. The museum features exhibitions and programming that exclusively highlight African American history unlike any other place in the world.

Passes to the museum for June 2017 will be released March 1 at 9 AM EST. You can attempt to get them here

Also On 93.9 WKYS: