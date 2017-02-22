Danni’s Dish: Kanye Needs A Translator

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Danni’s Dish today highlighted the sketchy details on Mike Epps weekend arrest, the restraining order Karreuche placed on Chris Brown and why Kanye West may need to hire a translator #DannisDish

