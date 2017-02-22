Danni’s Dish: Kanye Needs A Translator

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Danni’s Dish today highlighted the sketchy details on Mike Epps weekend arrest, the restraining order Karreuche placed on Chris Brown and why Kanye West may need to hire a translator #DannisDish
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Related: Here’s Why Karrueche Filed A Restraining Order Against Chris Brown
Related: Alternative Hip-Hop Facts! Kanye Denied Slamming Drake But The Rant Is On Video
25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures
24 photos Launch gallery
25 Of Karrueche’s Sexiest Instagram Pictures
1. Pre-Blondie selfie@mua.alexander killed this mug tho 👌🏼🔥Source:Instagram 1 of 24
2. #FridayThe13th 😘Source:Instagram 2 of 24
3. @tokyostylez 🤔Source:Instagram 3 of 24
4. days in NY – natural face beat by @theresafrancineSource:Instagram 4 of 24
5. Drop 2 is here ! Don’t miss out on #TxKCollection y’all! Get it before it goes 😁 karruechetran.com to purchase !Source:Instagram 5 of 24
6. Karrueche x @diesel x @thecoveteurSource:Instagram 6 of 24
7. Karrueche x @diesel x @thecoveteur @jakerosenberg @castillo_13 @mdanielmakeup @bryonjavarSource:Instagram 7 of 24
8. Loved this look @castillo_13 and @styledbyhrush created from my shoot for modeliste. Check out how to recreate it now at Modeliste.com@modelistemagazineSource:Instagram 8 of 24
9. @modelistemagazineSource:Instagram 9 of 24
10. got something coming very soonSource:Instagram 10 of 24
11. @dailyfrontrowSource:Instagram 11 of 24
12. The Perfect Match LA premiere ✌🏼️Source:Instagram 12 of 24
13. yesterday’s 5 min glam @styledbyhrush @chrisdylanhairSource:Instagram 13 of 24
14. thank you @styledbyhrush for always getting me right 😘 I love youuuuuuu! *mhhhmmmmmmmmmm* ❤️Source:Instagram 14 of 24
15. Dress: @oglialorocouture Jacket @thomaswyldeofficial Shoes: @louboutinworld Makeup: @theresafrancine Hair: @tokyostylez #StyledbyBryonJavar @Jene_Park#NYFW#ThomasWyldeNYFWSource:Instagram 15 of 24
16. I love this city #NYSource:Instagram 16 of 24
17. running aroundSource:Instagram 17 of 24
18. Diplo X Future party last night 🔥Source:Instagram 18 of 24
19. quality over quantity! February 4th is the new release date for KaePop! Had to make sure everything was nothing less than perfect 👌🏼Source:Instagram 19 of 24
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 24
21. Do you like these colors??! 😁😉👌🏼 #KaePop #ComingVerySoonSource:Instagram 21 of 24
22. follow @kinkcollection! Coming Soon: K INK CollectionExclusively from Karrueche Tran x Tattify #karrueche #kink #ink #inklife #art #beauty #teamkae #karruechetats #tattoos #tats #kae #karruechetran #officialSource:Instagram 22 of 24
23.Source:Instagram 23 of 24
24. the shortest distance between two people is a smile.Source:Instagram 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours