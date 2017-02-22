93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Halima Adenegan, Esq

Job Title: Attorney

Organization/Groups: Imara Roose Inc.

Halima is a true champion for change. Recognizing the absence of after-school programing geared towards mentoring students, Halima established Imara Roose Inc. (ImaraRoose.org). This program has helped students with everything from increasing self-esteem, to college applications, to interview skills. Each year, Halima takes her students on at least one field trip. The purposes of these trips is to afford students the opportunity to see and hear first-hand, from women who look like them, what they can achieve. From talking to the students, its clear that in addition to having fun on these trips, they always leave inspired and motivated to want and do more for themselves.

In addition to her work in the community, Halima is an attorney.

