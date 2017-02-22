Richard Wright’s Prolific Novel ‘Native Son’ Heads To The Big Screen

NewsOne Staff

Richard Wright’s iconic 1940 best-selling novel “Native Son” will soon make its debut in a theatre near you, The Wrap reports.

Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks will adapt the novel into a script, while photographer Rashid Johnson will make his directorial debut, according to the outlet.

The novel follows the story of Bigger Thomas, a Black man living in poverty on the South Side of Chicago in the early 20th century. Wright details events which permanently change the trajectory of Thomas’ life. The author’s soaring view of Black life in America is one of the most prolific pieces of work in the literary canon.

Parks, a former McArthur Foundation Genius grant recipient, made history as the first African-American woman to win a Pulitzer for her play, “Topdog/Underdog” in 2002. “Native Son” marks her third take as screenwriter; she wrote the screenplay for Spike Lee’s “Girl 6” and composed the TV adaptation of “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” starring Halle Berry and Michael Ealy.

Johnson, an industry mover and shaker in his own right, sits on the Board of Trustees of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation and Museum.

According to The Wrap, Bow and Arrow partners Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman will produce the film.

“Native Son” was first adapted to the screen in 1951, with Wright playing the role of Thomas. A 1986 version stars Oprah Winfrey, Carroll Baker, Victor Love and Matt Dillon.

