Future Announces A Second New Album Days After Dropping ‘Future’ [Details]

Copyright © 2017 Interactive One, LLC . All Rights Reserved - Interactive One Millennial.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Drake And Future Perform At The Forum
Photo by Drake And Future Perform At The Forum
55 mins ago
Exciting news for Future fans!…
#HNDRXXhttps://t.co/nkRxg20D6e
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 22, 2017
#HNDRXXhttps://t.co/nkRxg20D6e
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 22, 2017
If U purchased #FUTURE u will understand #HNDRXX
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 22, 2017
If U purchased #FUTURE u will understand #HNDRXX
#DRACO #HNDRXXhttps://t.co/BDb2A8fLEs
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 22, 2017
#DRACO #HNDRXXhttps://t.co/BDb2A8fLEs
Future announces another new album #HNDRXX https://t.co/J7aFRewUv6 / via @billboardhiphop pic.twitter.com/sFMj8JdBd1
— billboard (@billboard) February 22, 2017
Future announces another new album #HNDRXX https://t.co/J7aFRewUv6 / via @billboardhiphop pic.twitter.com/sFMj8JdBd1
— billboard (@billboard) February 22, 2017