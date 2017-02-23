[Exclusive] Is Trey Songz Really Looking For Love?

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
In “Tremaine The Playboy,” singer and bachelor Trey Songz is searching for love with 11 contestants vying for his heart. No, really it’s a pre-cursor to his upcoming album coming in March but it’s a great way to sell an album and find love at the same time. The question remains, is Trigga really looking for love?
Quicksilva and Danni Starr goes deep with Trey on the subject of love and marriage to see if it’s possible for some special lady to win the heart of Tremaine in real life.
17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…
17 photos Launch gallery
17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…
1. Trey Songz Gets Finer With TimeSource:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Eating Cereal…Source:Instagram 2 of 17
3. Looking Good Working OutSource:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Just Staring Into The CameraSource:Instagram 4 of 17
5. Laughing At Nothing…Source:Instagram 5 of 17
6. Just Standing AroundSource:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Pouring Liquor On Labor DaySource:Instagram 7 of 17
8. Making Love Faces In The CarSource:Instagram 8 of 17
9. Gazing Off Into The DistanceSource:Instagram 9 of 17
10. Sitting On A Bike Instead Of Riding ItSource:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Hiding Behind His ArmSource:Instagram 11 of 17
12. Chilling With His PupSource:Instagram 12 of 17
13. In The BathingSource:Instagram 13 of 17
14. Taking Us On A RollercoasterSource:Instagram 14 of 17
15. Thirst Trapping For The GawdsSource:Instagram 15 of 17
16. Fully Clothed…Source:Instagram 16 of 17
17. Just Smiling…Source:Instagram 17 of 17
