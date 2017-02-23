Trey Songz

[Exclusive] Is Trey Songz Really Looking For Love?

In “Tremaine The Playboy,” singer and bachelor Trey Songz is searching for love with 11 contestants vying for his heart. No, really it’s a pre-cursor to his upcoming album coming in March but it’s a great way to sell an album and find love at the same time. The question remains, is Trigga really looking for love?

Quicksilva and Danni Starr goes deep with Trey on the subject of love and marriage to see if it’s possible for some special lady to win the heart of Tremaine in real life.

