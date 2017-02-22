Study Finds Correlation Between Lonely Black Women & Heart Disease

A new study has found a correlation between loneliness and heart disease in Black women.

According to the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference, Black women who are at risk for heart disease are twice as likely to report that they are lonely compared to white women in the same cohort.

“African-American women at risk for cardiovascular disease have unique predictors of loneliness — financial stress and subjective social status — as compared to non-Hispanic white women,” said Karen Saban, R.N., Ph.D., associate professor and associate dean for research at Loyola University Chicago Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing.

The study recruited 50 African-American and 49 non-hispanic white postmenopausal women with at least two risk factors for heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.

African-American women reported signs of depression, higher levels of financial stress and lower levels of social support then White women.

Black women also reported that they saw themselves lower on the social ladder than White women.

SOURCE: American Heart Association

