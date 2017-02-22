Savannah State Cheerleading Squad Is First HBCU To Capture Title

Global Grind and NewsOne Staff

The Savannah State Tigers cheerleading squad recently won first place at CheerSport Nationals in Atlanta over the weekend, marking the first time an HBCU squad has ever won the title, according to the Savannah Morning News.

We didn't know we were making history we were just having fun , working hard and making memories 🏆😍 #CHEERSPORT2017 #savannahstate #Champs4L pic.twitter.com/NwCheMDLBy — Gorgeous (@Gemyaaa) February 20, 2017

One of the young women on the all-Black squad says she and her teammates didn’t know they were making history on Sunday when the team captured the Level 4 Division, Open 4 category, writes the Morning News. A squad member, whose Twitter handle is @Gemyaa, tweeted “we were just having fun, working hard and making memories.”

It took the team just four years to make it to the top, Bossip notes. The Savannah State Tigers cheerleading squad debuted in 2013 at the CheerSport competition, when it finished eighth.

Congratulations to the team.

SOURCE; Savannah Morning News

SEE ALSO:

200 Free Blacks Leave State Of Georgia For Liberia On This Day In 1895

Atlanta Business Owner Turns Setback Into Success After Rent Increase Closes Cafe