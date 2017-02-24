The World’s First Transgender Doll Will Be Released This Summer

In light of the news that President Trump has repealed bathroom protections for transgender students, there is a glimmer of hope for transgender youth and acceptance as the world’s first transgender doll has been created. It is modeled after Jazz Jennings, a 16 year old young lady who has been featured on OWN and TLC particularly for the docu-series: I Am Jazz, which chronicles her family during her transition.

The doll will be available for purchase in July.