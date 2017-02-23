Chris Brown Performs in Concert in Oslo

[The Fam Exclusive] Trey Songz Says If You Want To Help Chris Brown, Pray For Him

#PrayForChrisBrown Or Nah?

2 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
Chris Brown‘s past issues have come back to haunt him since word got out that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche filed an restraining order against the singer. Karrueche claims that he is a threat and he has hit her on more than one occasion. Quicksilva asked how we would help Brown and his friend Trey Songz offered a solution: Prayer.

In this clip Trey explains that it is hard to understand what Brown goes through on a daily basis and he is right. However, clearly it’s been issues with Chris for years and it may be time to seek some kind of help. Until then, prayer helps

