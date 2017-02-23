Yesterday, Diddy announced that he was Hip-Hop’s first Billionaire BUT… it was a mix up. Danni Starr gives you the details in today’s Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning!

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated 1. Natassia Malthe Source:Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images 1 of 11 2. Karrine Steffans Source:Brian To/FilmMagic/Getty 2 of 11 3. Naomi Campbell Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty 3 of 11 4. Jennifer Lopez Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty 4 of 11 5. Misa Hylton Source:Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Bad Boy Entertainment 5 of 11 6. Cassie Source:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty 6 of 11 7. Penelope Cruz Source:Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty 7 of 11 8. Cameron Diaz Source:Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty 8 of 11 9. Sienna Miller Source:Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty 9 of 11 10. Kim Porter Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 10 of 11 11. Tracey Edmonds Source:Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading [Watch] Danni’s Dish: Diddy Is NOT The First Hip-Hop Billionaire 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated