[Watch] The Cast On TV One’s Media Gives The Fam The Inside Scoop

"Media" Premieres Saturday, Feb 25th At 8pm On TV One

1 hour ago

The Fam In The Morning
This Saturday all eyes will be on TV One as they will premiere the Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes executive-produced film “Media.” To get a sneak peek on the new show, The Fam speaks with cast members Brian J. White, Stephen Bishop, Blue Kimble and Penny Johnson Jerald on what to expect.

Blue Kimble , Brian J. White , Cathy Hughes , Penny Johnson-Jerald , Stephen Bishop

