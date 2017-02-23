This Saturday all eyes will be on TV One as they will premiere the Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes executive-produced film “Media.” To get a sneak peek on the new show, The Fam speaks with cast members Brian J. White, Stephen Bishop, Blue Kimble and Penny Johnson Jerald on what to expect.

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017 22 photos Launch gallery 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017 1. Jazz Lewis Source:Jazz Lewis 1 of 22 2. Ashley "Epiphany" Jones Source:Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges 2 of 22 3. Thomas Anderson III Source:Thomas Anderson III 3 of 22 4. Leslie Hall Source:Leslie Hall 4 of 22 5. L. Wesley Weston Source:L. Wesley Weston 5 of 22 6. Kelsey Nicole Nelson Source:Kelsey Nicole Nelson 6 of 22 7. Ebony Andrews Source:Ebony Andrews 7 of 22 8. Dana J Loatman Source:Dana J Loatman 8 of 22 9. Yasmine Arrington Source:Yasmine Arrington 9 of 22 10. Markus Batchelor Source:Markus Batchelor 10 of 22 11. Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S Source:Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S 11 of 22 12. Tyrell Holcomb Source:Tyrell Holcomb 12 of 22 13. John Pannell Source:John Pannell 13 of 22 14. Jayna White MSW, LGSW Source:Jayna White 14 of 22 15. Keith Holland Source:Keith Holland 15 of 22 16. Sharece Crawford Source:Sharece Crawford 16 of 22 17. Cedric Dailey Source:Cedric Daley 17 of 22 18. Marques Dyer Source:Marques Dyer 18 of 22 19. Rashe Coleman Source:Rashe Coleman 19 of 22 20. Halima Adenegan, Esq. Source:Halima Adenegan, Esq 20 of 22 21. Milea Pickett Source:Milea Pickett 21 of 22 22. Rheana Frazier Source:Rheana Frazier 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading [Watch] The Cast On TV One’s Media Gives The Fam The Inside Scoop 93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017