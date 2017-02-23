This Right Here’s A Panty Dropper: Omari Hardwick Recites ‘A Blues For Nina’ Perfectly

We’ve got a love jones for actor Omari Hardwick.
The actor took the stage at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) to pay homage to a Black movie classic, Love Jones.
Take The Quiz To See Which Love Jones Character Are You Most Like?
Hardwick delivered the iconic poem “Brother To The Night (A Blues For Nina)” in front of the stars of the film, Nia Long & Larenz Tate.
The ‘Power’ star delivered the sexy homage like he was right back in that smoky nightclub trying to woe a woman.
Watch the moment below:
