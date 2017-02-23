This Right Here’s A Panty Dropper: Omari Hardwick Recites ‘A Blues For Nina’ Perfectly

We’ve got a love jones for actor Omari Hardwick.

The actor took the stage at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) to pay homage to a Black movie classic, Love Jones.

Hardwick delivered the iconic poem “Brother To The Night (A Blues For Nina)” in front of the stars of the film, Nia Long & Larenz Tate.

The ‘Power’ star delivered the sexy homage like he was right back in that smoky nightclub trying to woe a woman.

Watch the moment below:



RELATED LINKS

Omari Hardwick Had A Black A** Response To Someone Accusing Him Of Skin Bleaching

50 Cent, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora & More Reveal The Keys To Making ‘Power’ Moves

Omari Hardwick: ‘Denzel Washington Saved Me When I Was Homeless’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: