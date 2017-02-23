News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Right Here’s A Panty Dropper: Omari Hardwick Recites ‘A Blues For Nina’ Perfectly

We thought Omari Hardwick couldn't get any sexier…until he started reciting poetry.

9 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment
'Southpaw' New York Premiere

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

We’ve got a love jones for actor Omari Hardwick.

The actor took the stage at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) to pay homage to a Black movie classic, Love Jones.

Take The Quiz To See Which Love Jones Character Are You Most Like?

Hardwick delivered the iconic poem “Brother To The Night (A Blues For Nina)” in front of the stars of the film, Nia Long & Larenz Tate.

The ‘Power’ star delivered the sexy homage like he was right back in that smoky nightclub trying to woe a woman.

Watch the moment below:


RELATED LINKS

Omari Hardwick Had A Black A** Response To Someone Accusing Him Of Skin Bleaching

50 Cent, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora &amp; More Reveal The Keys To Making ‘Power’ Moves

Omari Hardwick: ‘Denzel Washington Saved Me When I Was Homeless’

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos