[Exclusive] Brandon T. Jackson Plays “Smash, Marry, Kill” On The Fam In The Morning

Actor/comedian Brandon T. Jackson stopped by #TheFamITM to discuss his recent activities including the Lifetime Network movie ‘Love By The 10th Date.’
He was blindsided by a game of “Smash, Marry, Kill” with his ex co-stars Megan Good, Keri Hilson and Kelly Rowland. Check out his answers here.
