'Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

‘Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters’ – Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals

Photo by 'Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[Exclusive] Brandon T. Jackson Plays “Smash, Marry, Kill” On The Fam In The Morning

2 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Actor/comedian Brandon T. Jackson stopped by #TheFamITM to discuss his recent activities including the Lifetime Network movie ‘Love By The 10th Date.’

He was blindsided by a game of “Smash, Marry, Kill” with his ex co-stars Megan Good, Keri Hilson and Kelly Rowland. Check out his answers here.

Related: [Watch] The Cast On TV One’s Media Gives The Fam The Inside Scoop
Related: [The Fam Exclusive] Trey Songz Says If You Want To Help Chris Brown, Pray For Him

19 Times Keri Hilson Almost Let Us See That Thang

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Times Keri Hilson Almost Let Us See That Thang

Continue reading [Exclusive] Brandon T. Jackson Plays “Smash, Marry, Kill” On The Fam In The Morning

19 Times Keri Hilson Almost Let Us See That Thang

brandon t. jackson , Kelly Rowland , Keri Hilson , Megan Good

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos