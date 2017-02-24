US-GRAMMY-MUSIC-PRESSROOM

[Danni’s Dish] Beyonce Cancels Coachella For The Twins

2 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
We were all wondering if Beyonce was going to try to perform at the upcoming Coachella Festival after her announcement that she is carrying twins. Now word on the street that because of those reasons Bey will not be making the appearance.

Danni gives you the tea on that, Childish Gambino and Chance The Rapper joining forces and Trey Songz sticking up for Chris Brown in Danni’s Dish.

